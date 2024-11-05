Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Embassy REIT chief steps down following SEBI order

The NFRA, a quasi regulator which looks into the conduct of auditors, said it found serious lapses on the part of the auditor and others.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 04:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 04:00 IST
Business NewsSebiREIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us