Goldman Sachs to lay off over 1,300 employees: Reports

Goldman Sachs plans to cut more than 1,300 employees from its global workforce as part of an annual review process to cull low performers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank will likely cut between 3 per cent and 4 per cent of its workforce across various divisions, the report said, adding that the layoffs have already started and will continue through the fall.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Published 31 August 2024, 01:35 IST