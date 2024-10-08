India should double customs duty on steel to check imports: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's CEO

<p>New Delhi: India should double the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/customs-duty">customs duty</a> on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steel">steel</a> to check imports as the country faces dumping of steel and predatory pricing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's CEO Dilip Oommen said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>India's finished steel imports from China hit a seven-year high during the first five months of the 2024/25 financial year.</p>.Hindalco, JSW Steel in race for copper mines in Jharkhand.<p>"The basic customs duty should be doubled to 15 per cent from 7.5 per cent currently," Oommen said at the FT Live Energy Transition Summit India. </p>