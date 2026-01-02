Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Realme 16 Pro set for launch next week

Realme 16 Pro will come with 200MP LumaColor camera system and is capable of recording 4K HDR videos.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 14:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 14:55 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidRealmesmartphoneAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us