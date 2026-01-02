<p>Emerging smartphone brand Realme is all geared up to launch the premium mid-range phone <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/january-2026-redmi-note-14-oppo-reno15-pro-poco-m8-and-more-launching-in-india-this-month-3847515">Realme 16 Pro series</a> in India next week.</p><p>It is scheduled on January 6, same day as Redmi Note 15 series launch in Delhi. The new Realme 16 Pro is said to come with big upgrades over the predecessor.</p><p>To build curiosity among the prospective customers, the company has revealed key features of the upcoming Android phone.</p><p>The highlight aspect of the Realme 16 Pro is said to be its photography hardware. It boasts of industry’s first Vibe Master Mode, offering 21 exclusive portrait tones tailored for all light conditions.</p>.Realme UI 7.0: List of Realme phones eligible for Android 16 update.<p>From vibrant festival colours to elegant ceremony tones, the phone promises to capture stunning, stylized portraits with a single tap. The upgraded AI Edit Genie will enable users to recreate popular social media photo edits, change hairstyles, backgrounds, and more, all with natural facial consistency.</p><p>For video enthusiasts, the Realme 16 Pro will come with 200MP LumaColor camera system. It supports 4K HDR video recording at both 1× and 2×, with professional-grade subject tracking via the MainTrack Algorithm. The AI Instant Clip feature will help users edit videos with less hassle thanks to intelligent templates for parties, travel, and special occasions.</p><p>The device is also expected to come with a massive 7,000mAh battery, which is more than enough run for two days under normal usage. It also features AI Long-life Battery Chip to keep the device running efficiently for years. Super Power Saving Mode and All-Scenario Bypass Charging ensure the phone remains cool and responsive, even during intensive use such as gaming or recording 4K videos. </p><p>Realme 16 Pro will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 6500nit peak brightness, support for 1.07 billion colours, and professional-grade eye protection.</p><p>The new phone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset.To ensure the device remains stable and doesn't overheat, the company has incorporated AirFlow VC Cooling System keeps the device cool during demanding tasks, ensuring consistent speed and reliability.</p><p> The device will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. It is optimised to run apps efficiently in terms of power usage, support rs smoother animations and faster system response. </p><p>It also come with NEXT AI suite of tools such as AI Framing Master, AI Recording and Google Gemini. </p><p>The key Camera hardware details are still under wraps and we have wait till Tuesday to see what Realme has in store for the fans.</p>.OnePlus Nord CE 5 review: Well-balanced mid-range phone with apt pricing.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>