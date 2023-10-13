Infosys & HCLTech meet Q2 estimates, trim revenue forecast for FY24

Infosys narrowed its revenue forecast for FY24 by 100 basis points, now expecting it to range between 1-2.5%. "On guidance, we are seeing discretionary projects and large transformation programmes have reduced significantly, and we are seeing decision-making continues to be slow. As we have looked at this quarter, the volumes are still under constraint and keeping that in mind, we have given our guidance for the full year," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.