Home

JSW Group to set up nearly Rs 4 lakh crore in EV projects in Odisha

The Indian cement to energy conglomerate JSW Group had formed a joint venture in India with China's SAIC Motor in November, with a focus on green mobility and developing the electric vehicle ecosystem.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 09:31 IST

New Delhi: India's JSW Group will set up electric vehicles and battery manufacturing projects in the country's eastern state of Odisha at a cost of Rs 4,00,000 crore ($4.82 billion).

The company and the state government have signed a memorandum of understanding "for the establishment of an Integrated Electric Vehicles (EV) And EV Battery Manufacturing Project" in two cities, they said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Through its phased projects in Odisha, JSW Group will take on both domestic and international players in India's EV market.

Electric models made up around 2 per cent of India's car sales last year, with Tata Motors dominating the market, but the government is targeting a 30 per cent share by 2023.

($1 = 83.0000 Indian rupees)

(Published 10 February 2024, 09:31 IST)
