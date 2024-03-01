Meta rebuffs Google's virtual reality tie-up proposal: Report

Meta Platforms decided against a partnership with Alphabet to use Google's Android XR platform for its virtual and mixed-reality Quest headsets, The Information reported on Friday.

Google had suggested that Meta partnered with its new software platform that is being developed for virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed-reality headsets, the report said, citing a source involved in the talks.

But such a partnership could thwart Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to "own the next computational platform for AR, VR and mixed reality," according to the report.