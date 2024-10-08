Home
business companies

Ola Electric Mobility stock declines over 6% after CCPA notice on misleading ads

The stock of the company fell 6.17% to trade at 85.21 apiece, extending the losses in the fourth straight session on the BSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 07:02 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 07:02 IST
Business NewsOla ElectricmobilityAdvertisementStock

