business

Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Surinder Chawla quits

Chawla had joined PPBL in January last year.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 12:12 IST

New Delhi: Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.

"Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent," One97 Communications, Paytm brand owner, said in a regulatory filing.

Chawla joined PPBL in January last year.

(Published 09 April 2024, 12:12 IST)
