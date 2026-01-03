Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: YouTuber arrested for kidnapping minor, inappropriate conduct

The accused has been identified as Ravi Jamuna, a native of Tumakuru, who runs the RJ Digital News YouTube channel.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 20:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 20:55 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeKidnapping

Follow us on :

Follow Us