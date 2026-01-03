<p>Bengaluru: A YouTuber was arrested by the Magadi police in Bengaluru South district for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and inappropriately touching her, police said.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Ravi Jamuna, a native of Tumakuru, who runs the RJ Digital News YouTube channel.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am on January 1, when Jamuna allegedly approached the minor as she was returning home after celebrating New Year's at a relative’s house within the Magadi police station limits. He was in a car with two friends, and the trio had been partying earlier.</p>.GBA aims to complete works on 10 flyovers, underpasses in Bengaluru in 2026.<p>Police said the 17-year-old girl was forcibly pulled into the car, which then drove away. Jamuna allegedly touched her inappropriately inside the vehicle. The girl managed to alert her family using a phone belonging to one of Jamuna’s friends, who had got down from the car shortly after she was picked up.</p>.<p>The family later rescued the girl and apprehended Jamuna. Police are probing the role of his two friends and have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.</p>