<p>Bengaluru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have deployed extra personnel around toll booths and highways to manage the return of holiday crowds to Bengaluru on Sunday.</p>.<p>Traffic is expected to peak on Sunday evening and Monday morning, said Jayaprakash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North).</p>.<p>"We expect a spillover from NICE Road to cause congestion in Gorguntepalya. Hebbal may also see traffic, but the new flyover should ease pressure in the area," he said.</p>.Residents of Bengaluru's Vasanthnagar stage silent protest against tree felling.<p>In South Bengaluru, BTP will deploy extra personnel at three congestion points: Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road, and Kanakapura Road.</p>.<p>"Most people will return by bus, causing congestion the late evening and morning. Car travel is usually staggered, so it is not a major concern," said Gopal M Byakod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South).</p>.<p>To ensure smooth traffic, NHAI has deployed 10-15 marshals at city toll gates for 10 days, from December 28.</p>.<p>"During heavy pile-ups, toll collectors have been told to remove barricades for faster movement. With FASTag now used by 98-99% in Karnataka and UPI available for emergencies, toll movement is streamlined," said Jayakumar KB, Project Director (Bengaluru), NHAI.</p>.<p>Toll plazas at Sadahalli, Kolar and Nelamangala are likely to see some traffic, he added.</p>.<p>The end of the festive season caused similar choke points on the Mysuru Highway and NICE Road between December 25 and January 1, with vehicles halted for long periods.</p>.<p>To beat the congestion, some plan to travel at odd hours.</p>.<p>"We first planned to leave late Sunday night and reach Bengaluru by Monday morning. But after seeing traffic images, we decided to leave by Sunday noon and reach before 4 am," said Tanveer, who is returning to Bengaluru after a road trip across Kerala.</p>