<p>Bengaluru: The Vasanthnagar Residents' Welfare Association (VRWA) staged a silent placard march to protest the felling of trees by builders.</p>.<p>A multi-storey apartment complex is set to come up on 8th Main Road, Vasanthnagar.</p>.<p>Association members said the building will be a government office quarter. More than 80 people, including schoolchildren, college students and residents, participated in the protest.</p>.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, Dr Anil Abraham, President of VRWA, said, "On December 31, three trees were cut at night. Once we found out, we immediately stopped them from continuing."</p><p>The builders are reportedly cutting pavement trees that do not obstruct construction. More than eight trees have been marked for felling, said Abraham.</p>.<p>The association has approached officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to intervene.</p>.<p>"Currently, they have stopped the destruction of trees, but we are worried that in our absence the trees might be destroyed," he said.</p>.<p>Nandakumar, a VWRA member, said, "This tree-cutting is illegal as they have not taken permission from forest officials. When we contacted the officials, they said they were unaware of the situation. They said strict action would be initiated against the GBA engineers and field engineers concerned."</p>