Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Residents of Bengaluru's Vasanthnagar stage silent protest against tree felling

A multi-storey apartment complex is set to come up on 8th Main Road, Vasanthnagar.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 20:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 20:48 IST
Bengaluru newsTree felling

Follow us on :

Follow Us