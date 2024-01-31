RBI asks Paytm Bank to wrap up all operations by March 15; action taken over 'persistent non-compliances'

Bengaluru: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday directed the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) that no transactions will be permitted beyond March 15, 2024.
This comes after the earlier direction from the RBI, in March 2022, to stop onboarding of new customers, pending further investigation.
Now, the Central Bank of India is taking action against PPBL under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
The move comes after the Comprehensive System Audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors "revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank," warranting further supervisory action.
In a press release, RBI authorities stated that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) had to comply with the following strictures, with immediate effect:
1. No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime.
2. Withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. are to be permitted without any restrictions, upto their available balance.
3. No other banking services, other than those referred in (ii) above, like fund transfers (irrespective of name and nature of services like AEPS, IMPS, etc.), BBPOU and UPI facility should be provided by the bank after February 29, 2024.
4. The Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024.
5. Settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) shall be completed by March 15, 2024 and no further transactions shall be permitted thereafter.