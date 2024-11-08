Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

<p>New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India on Friday announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the first week of January 2025.</p><p>In this role, Biswas will lead Sony Pictures Networks India's (SPNI) financial strategy, planning and corporate finance, to enhance operational efficiency and growth across the company's multi-channel and digital platforms, the company said in a statement.</p><p>Biswas had been CFO and Executive Director at Syngene International, a Biocon Group firm.</p>.Rahul Srivastava named Bloomsbury India managing director. <p>His previous stints also include a 12-year tenure at Vodafone, where he held roles such as CFO of Vodafone Romania, EVP of Corporate Development, and Head of Procurement.</p><p>Commenting on the appointment, SPNI Managing Director & CEO Gaurav Banerjee said, "Sibaji's financial expertise and strategic approach make him a strong fit for SPNI's leadership team. His experience in building operational efficiency and navigating complex financial landscapes will be valuable as we strengthen our brand and enhance the viewer experience."</p>