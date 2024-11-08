Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

Biswas had been CFO and Executive Director at Syngene International, a Biocon Group firm.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 07:44 IST
Business NewsSony PicturesCFO

Follow us on :

Follow Us