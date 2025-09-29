<p>New Delhi: Tata Communications on Monday said it has bagged a "multi-crore" order from the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to build an end-to-end digital infrastructure spanning network, IoT, cloud, and security with integrated management across domains.</p><p>The project, aimed at accelerating and streamlining GSTAT’s operations, will enable seamless access across all benches nationwide, fortify data security, and deliver a simplified user experience, the company said in a statement.</p><p>"Tata Communications…has been awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure - spanning network fabric, IoT, cloud, and security, with unified management across domains – for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches established by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This multi-crore, prestigious win reinforces Tata Communications’ position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical national initiatives," it said.</p>.DoT issues Rs 7,800-crore demand notice to Tata Communications over AGR dues.<p>Tata Communications will deploy a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital ecosystem covering LAN, WAN, SD-WAN, video conferencing, cloud services, and advanced security. The infrastructure will help automate operations, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency through predictive analytics and chatbots.</p><p>GSTAT, a dedicated appellate body for resolving GST-related disputes, has its principal bench in New Delhi and 31 benches across various states.</p>