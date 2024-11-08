Tata Motors Q2 net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 crore

<p>New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.</p>.<p>The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,832 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.</p>.India Cements loss widens to Rs 339 cr in Q2, revenue down 18% as prices fall.<p>Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,00,534 crore compared to Rs 1,04,444 crore in the year-ago period, it added.</p>.<p>Total expenses stood at Rs 97,330 crore against Rs 1,00,649 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said. </p>