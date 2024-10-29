Home
Tata Power acquires 40% stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power for Rs 830 cr

'It has today executed the Share Purchase Agreement between the company, existing shareholder of KHPL and KHPL,' Tata Power said in an exchange filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 19:25 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 19:25 IST
