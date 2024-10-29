Tata Power acquires 40% stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power for Rs 830 cr

<p>New Delhi: Tata Power on Monday said it has acquired 40 per cent stake in Bhutan-based Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited for Rs 830 crore.</p>.<p>"It has today executed the Share Purchase Agreement between the company, existing shareholder of KHPL and KHPL," Tata Power said in an exchange filing.</p>.<p>On August 6, the Board of Directors of The Tata Power Company Limited approved a proposal for the acquisition of a 40 per cent equity stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited in one or more tranches.</p>.Tata Power commits Rs 1.2 lakh crore investment in Rajasthan power sector.<p>The cost for acquisition of a 40 per cent equity stake in KHPL is around Rs 830 crore, Tata Power had said.</p>.<p>Tata Power said it has finalized an agreement with Druk Green Power Company to develop the hydro project in the neighbouring country at an estimated cost of Rs 6,900 crore.</p>