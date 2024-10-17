The Executive Centre looks to double its India biz in next 3 years

<p>Benlgauru: Having raked in a profit of Rs 157 crore from its Indian operations in 2023, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hong-kong">Hong Kong’s</a> flexible workspace provider The Executive Centre (TEC) is ploughing back Rs 125 crore to nurture this market further.</p>.<p>The investment will go towards establishing 2.75 lakh square feet of workspace across eight centres - one each in Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, and Gurgaon, besides two in Mumbai and Hyderabad.</p>.<p>“We want to double up our business in the next 2.5-3 years in India,” said Manish Khedia, Managing Director for South India, West India, and Sri Lanka, in an interview with <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>TEC’s key markets for expansions will be India, Middle East and Singapore. It is planning to enter a new country in the Middle East soon.</p>.<p>On the momentum that flex workspace is gaining, Khedia explained, “A lot of companies deploy their capital expenditure looking at a horizon of six to ten years. But with flex offices, they can sign up for a shorter duration, use it on a pay-per-use basis and expand as per them.”</p>.Office space records highest ever leasing in first three quarters of 2024.<p>“In India, you have everything in one: the tech park, social amenities, and the office space. This is driving global powerhouses to set up their office space here,” observed Khedia.</p>.<p>In terms of sectors, 70 per cent of TEC’s leasing is by Information Technology (IT).</p>.<p>Flex office players are also partnering with companies setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. This year, TEC crossed 50,000 people operating out of GCCs.</p>.<p>Khedia said, “The rental is increasing by 5-7 per cent year-on-year because of the rising cost of construction and land prices.” TEC’s prices have accordingly been rising at the same rate. Khedia distinguished this from China and Hong Kong where a downward trend is observed.</p>.<p>Khedia explained, “We don't sign up with startup companies. The advantage of working with global MNCs is that they have a credit worthiness which aligns with our vision of offering a premium quality.”</p>.<p>This year, TEC is looking at a growth of 15-17 per cent from last year, similar to the last five years.</p>