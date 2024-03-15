Took risk when I gave Narayana Rs 10,000 to start Infosys: Sudha Murty

“I had Rs 10,250 in my savings. I saved Rs 250 for myself and gave him the rest because he failed in his earlier venture Softronics, so I took a risk,” she said.

Murthy told her to brace for a bumpy ride for the next three years, she said recounting the early days of the Indian IT services giant.

“My life drastically changed when he started Infosys, it was a responsibility, a commitment,” she said. Building a company is no joke, Murty added saying that it requires a lot of sacrifices.

Murty has been recently sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP, to which she said, “At the age of 73, this is a new chapter. But age is no bar for learning”.

Narayana Murthy, who was present during her oath-taking ceremony, said at the conclave: “Right from day one, it was very clear that she was superior to me...I did not doubt in my mind about her being truly the ‘better half’.”