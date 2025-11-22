Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

South Africa slip to 247/6 at stumps on Day 1 in 2nd Test against India

At stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was unbeaten on 25 with new batter Kyle Verreynne at the other end as Mohammed Siraj had Tony de Zorzi (28) caught behind.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 11:41 IST
Cricket newsIndiaSouth AfricaTest cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us