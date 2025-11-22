<p>Khandwa: A cleaner was sacked after a video showing stray dogs lying on beds for patients at a government community health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district went viral, sparking outrage.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Killaud Community Health Centre, said an official.</p>.Dog census essential for success of Animal Birth Control programme: Report.<p>Block Medical Officer Dr Dharmendra Sharma terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days' salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted, he added.</p>.<p>"Health authorities were instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the lapse," collector Rishav Gupta told reporters. </p>