Why the urgency in India to address its semiconductor challenges

During the COVD-19 pandemic, the ability of semiconductor shortages to dramatically disrupt the automobile sector was forcefully displayed. According to the S&P Global Mobility estimates released in July 2023, the absence of crucial semiconductors resulted in a staggering loss of more than 9.5 million units in global light-vehicle production during 2021. This impact persisted into 2022, causing an additional 3 million vehicles production to be lost. Nevertheless, the losses continued into the first half of 2023 too with the loss of 524,000 vehicles on a global scale. The probability of repeating semiconductor shortages in the near future is high due to the concentration of industry in a tense geography, either Taiwan or South Korea, as well as the complexity of lead time for manufacturing.