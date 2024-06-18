Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh meets senior ministers ahead of Speaker’s election

TDP and JDU sources have said that they will not oppose any candidate proposed by the BJP after discussion. “We will agree to their decision, our primary focus is the state. The BJP has been keeping up in the loop,” a senior TDP leader told DH.

As per NDA sources, there is a strong possibility of outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla continuing. Other names that are doing the rounds are BJP’s senior Andhra face D Purandeshwari, who is related to TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. Also, senior leader Bhatruhari Mahtab’s name is also being discussed.

Opposition sources said that there is a “strong chance” that they would ask for the position of Deputy Speaker in exchange for consensus for the NDA’s Speaker candidate. In the 16th Lok Sabha, AIADMK leader Thambi Durai held the post when the party had 38 MPs. In the 17th Lok Sabha, when the BJP alone had 303 MPs, there was no Deputy Speaker.

Though not mandatory, the Deputy Speaker's position is typically offered to the Opposition; but it has not been the case in the last decade. The Congress, with 98 MPs now, can ask for it.