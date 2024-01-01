World needs India to become reliable challenger to China's supply-chain dominance: Anand Mahindra

Stressing that 'a New Year is special because it always symbolises a new beginning', he said, "No matter how dark the year has gone by, the human spirit has an abiding capacity for hope. 2023 was a year characterised by conflict, climate change and a sluggish post-Covid recovery. The year ended with the world crying out for renewal."

The first day of the new year opens a new chapter, a fresh opportunity for optimism and renewal, he added.