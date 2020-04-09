DGCA issues guidelines for aircraft's return to service

Coronavirus lockdown: DGCA issues guidelines for aircraft storage and their return to service

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 21:53 ist
Planes at the apron of the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (Credit: AFP)

As almost all commercial passenger aircraft in India have been grounded due to the coronavirus lockdown, aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued guidelines for their storage and subsequent return to service.

"Some aircraft manufacturers have recommended storage programs. An operator may use these recommendations while developing their own specific storage program," the DGCA circular noted, adding that each company's storage program must be approved by the regulator.

"Depending on the level of preservation, intended length of storage, and the security of the aircraft, the operator should consider removing the C of A (certificate of airworthiness), the C of R (certificate of registration) and other documents on board, from stored aircraft of safekeeping," the circular added.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate during this lockdown.

Airlines have also been authorised to transport cargo across the country using commercial passenger aircraft. IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Air India have been conducting such flights.

However, most aircraft of Indian airlines are grounded currently. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
India
DGCA 
