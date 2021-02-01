BUDGET 2021
Ashok Leyland total sales up 11 per cent 

Last month, the company sold a total of 13,126 vehicles as compared to 11,850 units in January 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:14 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 11 per cent increase in total sales for the month of January 2021 as compared to the same period last year.  

Last month, the company sold a total of 13,126 vehicles as compared to 11,850 units in January 2020.  

When it comes to the domestic sales, the company reported an increase of 14 per cent as compared to the January last year. The company sold 12,359 units as opposed to 10,850 units in January 2020.  

When it comes to the light commercial vehicles, the company’s domestic sales saw an increase of 42 per cent. The January 2021 sales figure was 5,520, while it was 3,901 in the corresponding month last year. 

However, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, there was a drop of two per cent. While it was 6,949 in January 2020, the company sold 6,839 units last month.  

