Audi to hike prices by up to 2.4% next month

Audi to hike prices by up to 2.4% next month

The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 23 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 15:28 ist
Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8. Credit: AFP Photo

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2.4 per cent next month.

The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

“At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8.

The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Audi India
Business News
Electric Vehicle
DH Auto

What's Brewing

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 