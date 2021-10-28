Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 250 motorcycles 

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched the all-new Pulsar 250 at a price of Rs 1.38 lakh for N250 and Rs 1.40 lakh for F250 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Pulsar 250.

The Pulsar 250 design language boasts of a sharp unibody gesture with tighter proportions and modern aerodynamic design. The muscular dynamic tank is contrasted with a sleek stylish waist section that extends to a contoured step seat, making for an eye-catching profile.

The 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil cooled engine delivers 24.5 PS of power and a peak torque of 21.5 Nm.

It also has LED Projector Unipod Headlamp unit with flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs.

Other features include, monoshock suspension, assist and slipper clutch, infinity display console, USB mobile charging, gear position indicator, distance to empty readout, 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with ABS.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Precisely two decades ago on Oct 28, 2001, Bajaj Auto had launched the first Pulsar and changed motorcycling in India forever. Since then, there has been a succession of Pulsars which have set new benchmarks in India and globally making Pulsar one of the most loved motorcycling brands across 50 countries.

"Today, Pulsar yet again ups the benchmark with the launch of two new Pulsar 250s. We are confident that these two superbly crafted machines will exhilarate the Pulsarmaniacs and attract more riders to the Pulsar brand and to the quarter litre class of biking,” he added.