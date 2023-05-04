BMW India launches X1 sDrive18i M Sport at Rs 48.9 lakh

BMW India launches X1 sDrive18i M Sport at Rs 48.9 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 15:09 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 16:19 ist
BMW X1. Credit: @www.bmw.in

Luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a new variant of the X1 sports activity vehicle priced at Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at the company's Chennai-based plant, the X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with a 1,499-cc three-cylinder petrol engine.

Deliveries of the model will commence from June, the auto maker said in a statement.

"The all-new BMW X1 has really caught the imagination of customers who were waiting for a luxury SAV that's an all-rounder in the true sense," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

Looking at the high customer interest, the company has introduced the M Sport variant in petrol as well - BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport, he added.

