Here are some commuter scooters you can buy in India

The commuter two-wheeler segment is the backbone of mobility in India. Having the largest two-wheeler market in the world, India is home to a large variety of scooters and motorcycles.

DH lists a few prominent scooters one can buy in India:

Honda Activa 6G



Credit: HMSI Photo



Engine displacement: 109.51 cc

Power: 7.79 ps @ 8000 rpm

Torque: 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm

Frame: Underbone

Front suspension: Telescopic

Rear suspension: Three-step adjustable spring loaded hydraulic

Front brake: 130 mm drum

Rear brake: 130 mm drum

Front tyre: 90/90-12 54J

Rear tyre: 90/100-10 53J

Price: From Rs 71,424 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

TVS Jupiter



Credit: TVS Motor Photo



Engine displacement: 109.7 cc

Power: 7.47 ps @ 7000 rpm

Torque: 8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm

Frame: Underbone

Front suspension: Telescopic hydraulic

Rear suspension: Three-step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper

Front brake: 130 mm drum

Rear brake: 130 mm drum

Front tyre: 90/90-12 54J

Rear tyre: 90/90-12 54J

Price: From Rs 66,824 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

Yamaha Fascino



Credit: Yamaha India Photo



Engine displacement: 125 cc

Power: 8.2 ps @ 6500 rpm

Torque: 9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic fork

Rear suspension: Unit swing

Front brake: Disc 190 mm/ Drum

Rear brake: Drum

Front tyre: 90/90-12

Rear tyre: 110/90-10

Price: From Rs 75,180 (ex-showroom, Karnataka)

Suzuki Access



Credit: Suzuki Motorcycle India Photo



Engine displacement: 124 cc

Power: 8.7 ps @ 6750 rpm

Torque: 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic

Rear suspension: Swing arm

Front brake: Drum/ Disc

Rear brake: Drum

Front tyre: 90/90-12

Rear tyre: 90/100-10

Price: From Rs 73,107 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

Hero Pleasure+



Credit: Hero MotoCorp Photo



Engine displacement: 110.9 cc

Power: 8 ps @ 7000 rpm

Torque: 8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm

Front suspension: Bottom link with spring loaded hydraulic damper

Rear suspension: Swing arm with spring loaded hydraulic damper

Front brake: 130 mm drum

Rear brake: 130 mm drum

Front tyre: 90/100-10 53J

Rear tyre: 90/100-10 53J

Price: From Rs 61,290 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)