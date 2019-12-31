Hero MotoCorp launches BS6-compliant HF Deluxe

Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday, launched the first BS6 motorcycle in the entry segment – the HF Deluxe BS6.

This comes close on the heels of the company’s first-ever BS6 product launch – the Splendor iSmart.

The HF Deluxe will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms in the country at a price of Rs 55,925 for self-start alloy-wheel variant and Rs 57,250 for self-start alloy-wheel i3S variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020.

The new HF Deluxe BS6 is now powered by Programmed Fuel-Injection with ‘XSens Technology’ (10 sensors) providing even higher fuel-efficiency (9 per cent higher).

Vikram Kasvejarm Executive Director - Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp , said, “At Hero MotoCorp, we have been working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the BS6 norms, not just for us but also for all our stakeholders, the industry and most importantly the customers.

“We are into the final leg of this transition phase and key products in our portfolio like the HF Deluxe are being transitioned now to ensure smooth ramp-up. Our BS6 inventories are low and will not be replenished going forward. We will be introducing a slew of BS6 products in the coming weeks,” he added.

Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “HF Deluxe is the most popular entry segment motorcycle in India. The bike has already entered the 2-Million sales club and commands well over 2/3rd market share in the category. With the new HF Deluxe BS6, powered by Programmed FI technology, we have further enhanced the performance and efficiency of the motorcycle. We have now launched two new BS6 motorcycles in quick succession and are committed to a rapid transition of our entire portfolio to the new norms."

The new HF Deluxe has been designed and developed completely in-house, at the company’s R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

The new HF Deluxe BS6 comes with a 100cc Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (10 Sensors) - delivering an impressive power output of 7.94 bhp @ 8000 rpm and torque-on-demand of 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.

The HF Deluxe BS6 comes with all-new graphics and colours. The motorcycle is available in combinations of black with red, black with purple, black with grey and in two new colour schemes of techno blue and heavy grey with green.