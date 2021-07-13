Honda commences deliveries of Gold Wing motorcycles 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday commenced deliveries of its flagship model the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India.

Following all Covid-19 protocols and ensuring safety of customers, the deliveries were conducted through company’s exclusive premium retail outlets - Honda BigWing Topline in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said: “The 2021 Gold Wing Tour is a one-of-a kind premium touring motorcycle that many aspire to own across the globe. It comes equipped with top features providing both comfort and luxury. We are glad to witness an overwhelming response for the machine that has always been a legend. This in itself is a testimony to the evolution of premium-motorcycle demand scenario as well as customer’s trust in brand Honda.”

The styling presents a unique silhouette and counterpoints comfort with the dynamic abilities of chassis and engine, with the traditional Gold Wing premium level of fit, finish and materials.

Powering the beast is the 1,833cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-six engine that produces a peak power of 93KW at 5,500rpm and peak torque of 170 Nm @ 4,500rpm.

The motorcycle has double wishbone front suspension, flat six-cylinder engine, exhausts, an extended electric screen, dual LED fog lights, etc.

The motorcycle comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Idling Stop (on the DCT option), Hill Start Assist (HSA).

The Gold Wing Tour is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so the rider can utilise the personalised information and content inside their smartphone, such as telephone numbers and music playlists. Bluetooth connectivity is also available and there are two USB Type-C ports to plug into.

The 2021 Gold Wing Tour makes its way to the Indian market through CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan.