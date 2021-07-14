JLR launches New Land Rover Discovery from ₹ 88.06 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India on Wednesday launched the New Land Rover Discovery sports utility vehicle with prices starting from ₹ 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Featuring the latest generation of powerful and efficient six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, advanced Pivi Pro infotainment, it is a connected and versatile full seven-seat premium SUV.

The powerplant line-up of the New Discovery SUV include the P300 with an output of 221 KW from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol that has 400 Nm of torque from 1500 to 4500 rpm, the P360 that puts out 265 KW from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol that puts out 500 Nm of torque from 1750 to 5000 rpm, while the D300 can produce 221 KW from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel mill and 650 Nm of torque from 1500 to 2500 rpm.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The new Discovery, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary breadth of capability, offers renewed levels of refinement, luxury and efficiency which make it the best full-size SUV for the outdoors and adventure-filled journeys with the family”.

In the interior, the New Discovery features the Pivi Pro infotainment. A completely redesigned centre console houses its 48 per vent larger 28.95 cm (11.4-inch) full HD touchscreen. In combination with the 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) interactive driver display, New Discovery provides high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications.

There is also a PM2.5 air filtration technology that scans incoming air, measuring its quality and automatically uses advanced filters to reduce the level of allergens, toxins and harmful particulates in the cabin.

Land Rover’s new second-generation Activity Key is also available. It features touchscreen controls, a digital watch and can lock, unlock and start the vehicle as an addition to the conventional fob.

With Terrain Response 2 technology, the New Discovery is always automatically primed to suit the driving conditions while the new Wade Mode optimises the vehicle for deep water fording – even applying the brakes automatically when the driver disengages Wade Mode.