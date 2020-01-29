Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD at Rs 3.22 crore

Automobili Lamborghini, on Wednesday, unveiled the Huracan Evo Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) at a starting price of Rs 3.22 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). This comes very close on the heels of the car’s global launch earlier this month.

The Huracan Evo produces 610 hp at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with rear-wheel drive and dynamic steering. It weighs in at 1,389 Kg and has a top speed of 325 Kmph. It can touch 100 Kmph from nought in just 3.3 seconds. With this new product in India, the Italian automaker aims to cater to the instinctive driver.

Matteo Ortenzi, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific said, “We launched the Huracan Evo RWD in India following the global launch which happened earlier this month. The driver is at the centre of the Huracan Evo RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot. The car delivers the evolution of the most successful Lamborghini V10 to a realm of pure, unfiltered driving emotion, where skill and engineering excellence combine to deliver an exhilarating experience.”

Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, “We are excited to announce Huracan Evo RWD in India, right after its global launch. Taking the Huracan legacy forward, the new vehicle dynamics have been developed and refined to produce a car whose performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracan Evo’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and a pure performance.

“The Huracan Evo RWD enhances the V10 Huracan line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun,” Agarwal added.

The naturally aspirated V10 engine has a tuned traction control system to deliver a good driving experience in dry and wet conditions and even snow. It comes with the Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) is calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel drive Huracan Evo which delivers torque even when the car is realigning following drifting or side-slipping.

The Huracan Evo has a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox and has launch control as well. The 19-inch Kari rims have specially developed Pirelli P Zero tyres have ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes. As an option, 20-inch rims and carbo-ceramic brakes are also available.

The P-TCS intervention is calibrated according to the Huracan Evo RWD’s driving modes, selected via the steering wheel’s ANIMA button (Adaptive Network Intelligent Management: ‘soul’ in Italian). In Strada, the P-TCS minimises rear wheel slippage to ensure stability and safety in all conditions: with a more proactive strategy P-TCS manages torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces.

In Sport mode, the P-TCS maximises the driving experience. The rear wheels can slide and skate during acceleration for easy drifting without compromising safety. The system recognises conditions where the angle of oversteer increases rapidly and limits torque delivery to the rear wheels, allowing the driver to perfectly control and stabilise the car.

In Corsa, the P-TCS is calibrated to achieve the rear-wheel slip that optimises the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner, allowing the driver to maximise performance. The P-TCS improves smoothness of intervention by 30 per cent compared to the previous Huracan RWD model.

The cockpit features a HMI 8.4-inch touchscreen in the centre console of the car, controlling all aspects of the car’s functions as well as managing full connectivity such as telephone calls, internet access, and including Apple CarPlay.

Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program provides unsurpassed options for colour and trim personalisation, allowing owners of the Huracan Evo RWD to impose their individual style and personality on their new Lamborghini driving machine. In order to emphasise the shape of the car the new color, Giallo Belenus (yellow), has been developed together with a dedicated leather and Alcantara color for the interior trim, matching the new exterior paint.