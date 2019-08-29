Mahindra launches New Bolero City Pik-Up

Mahindra launched the New Bolero City Pik-Up in Bengaluru on Thursday. The pickup truck has been designed for city use and specifically for south Indian markets.

It has a payload capacity of 1.4 tonnes with an 8.7-foot cargo box. The Pik-Up is powered by the 2523cc m2Di engine, which has a power output of 63 hp and torque of 195 Nm. The other interesting feature is the wider co-driver seat. It is priced at Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Speaking to Deccan Herald on the sidelines of the launch, Vikram Garga (VP – Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.) said: “We definitely want to grow faster. This is an emerging trend as last-mile connectivity and city applications are on the rise. We believe that there was a gap in the market and this product should help us plug that gap. We expect 15 per cent or higher growth with the introduction of this product.”

Asked if it was a case of competition within Mahindra with their range of pickup trucks rather than from the other players like Tata or Isuzu, he said: “In Mahindra, we believe in market needs and sometimes we have a solution within our portfolio which may take away a bit from our other portfolio products. But there is a specific need we are trying to address and the Pik-Up is customised for that. While the big Bolero is more for inter-city applications but this will open up a new market for us.

“Bolero is all about safety. We have kept safety in mind but also brought in a smaller turning radius. We have also brought in the overslung suspension and wider tyres for city driving. The engine is the same as in the big Bolero,” he stated.

“I think this segment should continue to do well. We are seeing a lot of e-commerce, last mile connectivity, different businesses mushrooming in the cities, there is economic connectivity even with the slowdown. The slump in the commercial vehicle segment has been much lesser than in the passenger car segment,” he remarked.

Mahindra is offering a three-year/ one lakh Km warranty.