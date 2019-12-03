Mercedes-Benz launches new GLC SUV variants

Mercedes-Benz India, on Tuesday, launched the latest generation of their GLC sports utility vehicle.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 is priced at Rs 52.75 lakh and the GLC 220 d 4MATIC is priced at Rs 57.75 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India)

The new launch has a new operating concept, a driving assistance system and a new range of BS-VI engines. The petrol GLC 200 has a 2-litre engine with a power output of 197 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The diesel GLC 220d also has a 2-litre engine that can put out 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The new GLC is the most tech-savvy ‘Made in India’ SUV and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s all-new intuitive infotainment system - MBUX for the first time. The new GLC combines ruggedness of an SUV with the intelligence of MBUX and luxury. We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers.”

The SUV has the MBUX innovative telematics, which is the combination of the touchscreen multimedia displays, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control via the talk button or the "Hey Mercedes“ prompt, connectivity and the user interface.

The other features are active braking assist, 64 colours levels for the desired lighting mood, new steering wheel with touch control buttons, new walnut open-pore wood trim, wireless charging front, Midline sound system, among others.