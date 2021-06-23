Mini India launches three new hatchbacks 

Mini India has launched the all-new Mini three-door hatch, the all-new Mini Convertible and the all-new Mini John Cooper Works Hatch.

This new Mini range will be available in petrol engines as completely built-up units (CBUs).

The price of the Mini 3-Door Hatch is Rs 38.00 lakh, Mini Convertible is Rs 44.00 lakh, while the Mini John Cooper Works Hatch is Rs 45.50 lakh (all-ex-showroom).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said: “Since inception, authentic design, unique style and driving fun are timeless qualities that distinguish the iconic Mini. Twenty years after the launch of the modern Mini, the latest model generation continues to reinvent itself all over again and amplifies its emotional design, go-kart feel and clever functionality.

“We are delighted to offer our customers in India a completely new range of Mini products with the launch of the new Countryman in March and now the all-new 3-Door Hatch, all-new Convertible and the all-new John Cooper Works Hatch. This significantly strengthens the exceptional position of Mini within the premium small car segment in India,” he added.

When it comes to power, the 3-Door Hatch and Convertible make no compromises and are powered by the latest TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and fuel efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology mobilises a peak output of 192 hp and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm from 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The 3-Door Hatch sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while the Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for 0 to 100 kmph.

When it comes to the Mini John Cooper Works Hatch, it has a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 kmph in 6.1seconds, mobilising a peak output of 231 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm from 1,450 – 4,800 rpm.

The precision-tuned 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission in the 3-Door Hatch and Convertible and the 8-Speed Steptronic Sport Transmission in JCW Hatch offers a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps.

The optional Wired Package comes with Navigation System, Wireless Charging and enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation. The multifunctional instrument display comes as standard with Mini Wired Package. Other infotainment options include Apple CarPlay along with MINI Radio Visual Boost + MINI Navigation or with Wired Package and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

Safety features include front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera as standard. The MINI Convertible features a Rollover Protection System for additional safety.