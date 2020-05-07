Nissan India announces new Kicks compact SUV

Nissan India, on Thursday, announced that Kicks 2020 compact sports utility vehicle.

“The all-new Nissan Kicks comes in seven variants reiterating our brand philosophy of keeping customers at the heart of everything towards delivering exciting packages for an enriching experience. The variants present class-leading, accessible and affordable features to the customers to enjoy maximum value proposition in the segment,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The base variant of the all new Kicks 2020 has comfort and convenience features such as Nissan Connect with smartwatch connectivity, auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, twin parcel shelf, dual airbags, ABD with EBD, brake assist feature and electrically adjustable ORVM, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock and shark fin antenna.

The new Kicks will feature a BS-VI engine that can put out 156 ps of power and 254 Nm of torque. It will be available in manual and X-tronic CVT transmission. The turbo has dual variable timing system, which reduces emissions and provides higher torque at low rpm. Nissan says that the new X-tronic CVT is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVTs.

The Kicks 2020 will be available in six monotone colour options: Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl and three dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The new Kicks will be available in seven variants including two options in automatic.

The Kicks 2020 will also come with standard 2 years/ 50,000 kms warranty which can be extended up to 5 years/ 100,000 kms. There is also free roadside assistance subscription for two years and in more than 1500 cities. Nissan is also offering a pre-paid maintenance service package starting at Rs 2099 per year.