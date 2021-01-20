Volvo S60 launched in India at Rs 45.9 lakh 

Volvo Car India on Wednesday launched the new S60 at an introductory price of Rs 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited number of online bookings.

Deliveries of cars booked in January and February will commence from mid-March. The company said that the S60 can be booked only online keeping in mind safety of customers.

“The new S60 is an exciting car and will attract people who like top-of-the-line luxury and safety features in their ride. As we open the bookings for S60, we want to make sure the customers remain safe while retaining the flexibility to book the car from anywhere. The online route achieves both these goals efficiently,” Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said.

The S60 will rival the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C Class, BMW 3 Series and the Jaguar XE.

The S60 is powered by a 1969-cc petrol engine that puts out 190 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

In terms of safety features, the S60 has city safety with steering support, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, oncoming mitigation by braking, lane keeping aid, driver alert control, speed alert and brakes with hill start assist.

The S60 comes with a Harman Kardon audio system with 14 speakers and a 22.86 cm touchscreen.

It also has the Comfort, Eco and Dynamic drive modes. Other luxury features include a panoramic sunroof, Thor’s Hammer headlights, rear park assist camera, LED headlights with active bending lights, four-zone climate system, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto xonnectivity and 45.72 cm alloy wheels.

The S60 is built on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and has secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP.