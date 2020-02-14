DoT withdraws order on no coercive action against telecom companies

The Department of Telecom on Friday withdrew its order that asked for no coercive action against telecom companies defaulting on statutory dues payment after the Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of non-compliance with its order.

The DOT also asked field offices to take "immediate necessary action" in compliance with the October judgement of the Supreme Court.

"It is directed to take immediate necessary action in compliance with the judgement dated October 24, 2019, of the Supreme Court," said the fresh order issued by the DoT soon after the apex court made its observations on Friday.

The DOT decision came after the Apex Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.