Can have petrol and diesel under GST if all states agree, says Hardeep Puri

Can have petrol, diesel under GST if states agree: Puri

The implementation should be addressed by the Finance Minister, Puri noted

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2022, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 21:28 ist
Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said that if states are ready, then the Centre can bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.

Puri, who was in Srinagar, told media persons that for bringing petrol and diesel under GST, the states need to have a consensus. So if the states are ready, then the Centre would also be prepared as it has been ready for it all along, he added, as per reports.

At the same time though, he noted that how it would be implemented, is another issue altogether, and this should be addressed to the Finance Minister.

Puri also expressed doubts about whether states would agree to bring petrol and diesel under GST, as per the reports.

Hardeep Singh Puri
Petroleum
diesel
Business News
GST

