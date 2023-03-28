EPFO fixes 8.15% as provident fund interest rate for FY23

EPFO fixes 8.15% as interest rate for 2022-23

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1% from 8.5% in 2020-21

  • Mar 28 2023, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 10:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Retirement fund body EPFO fixed 8.15 per cent  rate of interest on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2022-23 at its  meeting on Tuesday.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

"The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.15 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday,” a source said.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.

After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-23 will be sent to Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2022-23 will be credited into accounts of over five crore subscribers of EPFO.

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

The retirement fund body had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

