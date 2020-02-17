FM Sitharaman in Bengaluru Live: Mohandas Pai pitches for reduction in surcharge on capital gains

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts interaction with Trade and Industry Representatives on Union Budget 2020 in Bengaluru's Hotel Shangri-La. This is the fifth post-Budget 2020 interaction of FM Nirmala Sitharaman with stakeholders. Stay tuned for live updates.
FM Sitharaman says that she has asked GST Council to look at the revisions made in the rates.
In the case of startups, my numbers are true. If there is a dispute in numbers, where are they coming in from? Some of them are registered, while others are not registered. The government works on some norms. The industry engages with DPIIT and then the body consults with industry and forms laws. The government alone cannot do everything, says FM Sitharaman.
Mohandas Pai pitches for a reduction in surcharge on capital gains during the interactive session.
Former director of Infosys Mohandas Pai says that unicorn companies are going out of India, he urges FM Sitharaman to reduce the surcharge on capital gains on non-listed goods.
The government is working with Infosys to upgrade the GST portal, says Finance Ministry.
The decision to include e-invoice was taken six-seven months back by the GST Council. To make the entire process more gradual, companies having turnover of more than Rs 100 crore were allowed to file e-invoice. The ultimate objective is that once it becomes operational, the returns invoices could be generated online, says Finance Ministry.
The interactive session between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and traders and industry representatives begins.
The government's voice to spend and boost consumption was loud and clear in the Budget 2020, says Sitharaman.
Sitharaman clarifies that in this interaction the team would not go into details of new features that were included in the Union Budget 2020.
Taking Budget contents to people across the country is an important exercise,says Sitharaman.
