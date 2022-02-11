Industrial production grows 0.4% in December

India's industrial output eased sequentially as well as on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, official data showed on Friday.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for December 2021 rose by only 0.4 per cent from a rise of 1.34 per cent reported for November 2021.
Similarly, the production rate was lower on a year-on-year basis. In December 2020, the IIP had risen by 2.2 per cent.
"For the month of December 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 138," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
"The Indices of Industrial Production for the 'Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity' sectors for the month of December 2021 stand at 120.3, 138.8 and 162.5 respectively."
