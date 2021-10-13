M-cap of BSE-listed cos at record high of Rs 270L crore

M-cap of BSE-listed companies at fresh record high of over Rs 270.24 lakh crore

Rallying for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 376.44 points to its all-time high of 60,660.75

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 16:26 ist
In five trading days, the BSE benchmark index has gained 1,471.02 points. Credit: iStock Photo

Helped by the ongoing rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has reached a fresh record high of Rs 2,70,24,154.49 crore in morning trade on Wednesday.

Rallying for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 376.44 points to its all-time high of 60,660.75.

In five trading days, the BSE benchmark index has gained 1,471.02 points.

Driven by the ongoing rally, investors' wealth has also jumped by Rs 8,03,607.44 crore in five days.

"An important trend in the market in recent days is the market resilience in spite of selling by both FIIs and DIIs. This new trend reinforces the dominance of retail investors and the success of the 'buy on dips strategy.

“We don't know how long this trend will continue and this strategy will work. But now this trend is strong and might continue till an event triggers a trend reversal," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He further added that Q2 results of Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree coming today will be significant for the IT sector that has been underperforming after the results of TCS which fell below market expectations.

M&M was the biggest gainer in the 30-share BSE benchmark companies pack, rallying nearly 5 per cent, followed by Titan, Tata Steel and PowerGrid.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Market capitalisation
M-cap
BSE
Business News
Economy

What's Brewing

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 