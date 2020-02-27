Maharashtra: Onion prices up by Rs 300 per quintal at Lasalgaon market

Reports that the ban on onion exports was going to be lifted led to prices of the bulb to go up by Rs 300 on an average at the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the district on Thursday.

Lasalgaon APMC is considered to be the biggest onion trade hub in the country.

APMC sources said that prices were on the lower side for the last two-three weeks.

As many as 1,700 tractor-loads of onion arrived at the APMC on Thursday.

The prices of onions of various grades ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,391 per quintal and the average price was Rs 2,151 per quintal, sources said.

On Tuesday, the minimum price was Rs 1,000, maximum price Rs 2,111 and the average price was Rs 1,851.

There were no auctions on Wednesday due to a strike of Mathadi Kamgars (headload workers).

On Monday, the average price was Rs 1,750 per quintal.