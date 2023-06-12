Retail inflation dips to 2-year low of 4.25% in May

Retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25% in May

At 4.25 per cent, retail inflation is the lowest since April 2021 when it was 4.23 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2023, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.7 per cent in April and 7.04 per cent in May 2022.

This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation has declined and the third month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remained within the RBI's comfort zone of below 6 per cent.

Also Read | RBI right again to peg interest rates

At 4.25 per cent, retail inflation is the lowest since April 2021 when it was 4.23 per cent.

The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Inflation for the food basket was at 2.91 per cent in May, lower than 3.84 per cent in April. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI.

Inflation in fuel and light eased to 4.64 per cent, from 5.52 per cent in April.

Last week, the Reserve Bank kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent and projected retail inflation for the current fiscal to average at 5.1 per cent, with June quarter inflation pegged at 4.6 per cent.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Inflation
Retail inflation
Business News
Economy
Indian economy
Economy & Business
RBI
Reserve Bank of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

 