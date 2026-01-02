<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Aggravating differences within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over pally with Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellappally Natesan and Nair Service Society's (NSS) decision to maintain 'right distance' approach towards political parties over Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold row seem to have triggered causes for concern for the LDF over Hindu vote banks as the state Assembly elections are approaching.</p><p>SNDP is an outfit of the Hindu-Ezhava community, which is the largest Hindu community in Kerala with around 22 per cent of state population. </p>.SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan draws flak for calling a journalist 'extremist'.<p>NSS is an outfit of the Hindu Nair community, the second largest Hindu community representing around 12 per cent of state population.</p><p>Even as the Ezhava votes had been traditionally considered as pro-LDF, over the last couple of general elections there had been considerable flow of Ezhava votes to the BJP. CPI(M) leaders themselves raised caution against it and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's pally with Natesan over the last few months is widely considered as part of efforts to plug flow of Ezhava votes to BJP.</p><p>However, Natesan's communally sensitive statements targeting the Muslim community seems to have backfired for the LDF in the recent local body election. Hence the CPI, which is the second largest party in the LDF, is now openly opposing Natesan. This has triggered heated exchange of words between Natesan and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam.</p><p>But the CPI(M) leadership is still unwilling to end the pally with Natesan. Pinarayi as well as CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan are still unwilling to subscribe to CPI's criticism against Natesan.</p><p>Amidst this, the NSS has now come out with its 'right distance' policy on Sabarimala issue. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has clarified that even as the NSS would maintain equidistance with all political parties, when it comes to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold row, NSS will be maintaining the 'right distance' policy.</p><p>Since many CPI(M) leaders were already held in the Sabarimala case, the NSS's stand could be seen as unfavourable for the CPI(M)-led LDF.</p><p><br>The Nair voters, who were generally considered as pro-Congress, were also visibly shifting towards the BJP. However, Congress camps are hopeful that being the main opposition party in Kerala it will benefit from the anti-incumbency against the LDF government.</p><p><br>CPI(M) camps point out that even as the NSS general secretary made open remarks against the CPI(M) during the polling day in 2021 over the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple women entry issue, the CPI(M) returned to power. </p><p>This has raised questions over the influence of the community leaders on the community members, especially with regard to politics.</p>