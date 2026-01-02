Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CPI(M) concerned over erosion in Hindu vote banks ahead of Assembly polls

Both SNDP and NSS have decided to maintain 'right distance' approach towards political parties over Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold row.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 15:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 15:06 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsSNDPkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us