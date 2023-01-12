Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72% in Dec

Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72% in December

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 5.90 per cent in December

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2023, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 18:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iSTock Photo

Retail inflation declined to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to softening prices of food items, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 5.88 per cent in November 2022 and 5.66 per cent in December 2021.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was at 4.19 per cent in December as against 4.67 per cent in November.

After remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January 2022, retail inflation declined in November to 5.88 per cent and further in December to 5.72 per cent -- its lowest level in one year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Inflation
Business News
Economy & Business
Retail inflation

What's Brewing

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 