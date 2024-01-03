JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Bajaj Auto to consider buying back equity shares

The company's board at its meeting scheduled for January 8 will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 10:56 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday said it will consider a share buyback proposal next week.

The company's board at its meeting scheduled for January 8 will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of the company and other necessary matters, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequently, the trading window for dealing in securities/equity shares of the company has been closed for all designated persons and their relatives from January 1 and will remain closed till the outcome of declaration of financial results for Q3 FY24 till January 26, it added.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading at Rs 7,021.10 apiece in the afternoon trade, up 5.38 per cent from the previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 10:56 IST)
sharesEconomyBajaj Autobusinessequity shares

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT